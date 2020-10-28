Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROGFF. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of ROGFF stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Roxgold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Macquarie Infrastructure Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold
Macquarie Infrastructure Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold
Bancolombia Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral
Bancolombia Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral
Chegg Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Lake Street Capital
Chegg Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Lake Street Capital
Varonis Systems Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Oppenheimer
Varonis Systems Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Oppenheimer
United Fire Group Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
United Fire Group Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Varonis Systems Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Truist
Varonis Systems Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Truist


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report