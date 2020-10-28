Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

FRBK stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.13. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.26.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Harris Wildstein sold 50,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 96.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

