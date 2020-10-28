L'Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of L'Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Zacks Investment Research cut L'Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on L'Oréal from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of L'Oréal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of L'Oréal in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L'Oréal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L'Oréal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. L'Oréal has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

