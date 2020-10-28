J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JSAIY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.50.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

