J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JSAIY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.50.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Macquarie Infrastructure Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold
Macquarie Infrastructure Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold
Bancolombia Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral
Bancolombia Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral
Chegg Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Lake Street Capital
Chegg Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Lake Street Capital
Varonis Systems Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Oppenheimer
Varonis Systems Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Oppenheimer
United Fire Group Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
United Fire Group Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Varonis Systems Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Truist
Varonis Systems Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Truist


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report