Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Westrock by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Westrock by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Westrock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

