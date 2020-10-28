Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Loews by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Loews by 66.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Loews by 30.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Loews by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Loews by 78.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

