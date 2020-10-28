Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,860 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 196.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at $476,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 67.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 253,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 15.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Concho Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. US Capital Advisors lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. Concho Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

