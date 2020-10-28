Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $624,000 Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

