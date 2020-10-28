Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $626,000 in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 175.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 123.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 26.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

