Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $627,000 Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $719,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

