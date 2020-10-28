Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

