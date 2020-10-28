Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $632,000 in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

