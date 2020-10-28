Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Raymond James by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

