Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 757 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 165.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

