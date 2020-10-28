Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

