94,753 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

