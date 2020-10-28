Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $650,000 Stake in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 13,596.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth $56,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 2,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,028,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 990,153 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 6,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 942,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 928,998 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 576,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 378,051 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

