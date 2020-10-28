UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after buying an additional 1,993,323 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in UDR by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 786,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after acquiring an additional 684,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 542,158 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in UDR by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 652,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 517,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

