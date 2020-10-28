MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 46,205 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

