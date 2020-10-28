Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,294 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,844,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 48,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

CNP opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

