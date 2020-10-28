Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,188 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,188 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $764,762.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,027,793.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,345.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,583 shares of company stock worth $2,005,097 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

