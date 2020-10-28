Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $659,000 Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Spire by 145.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 77.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Spire by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. Spire Inc has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Spire’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

