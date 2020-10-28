5,748 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,550,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 206,466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,053,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of CBRL opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.