Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,909 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,130,000 after buying an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $367,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,778.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. Insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.