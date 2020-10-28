Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $671,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.96.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $111.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

