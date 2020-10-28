Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,021 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 19.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

