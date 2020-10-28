Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

