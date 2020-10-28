Marc Charles Henderson Sells 10,000 Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Stock

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$13,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180,049 shares in the company, valued at C$2,899,465.17.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

TSE:TML opened at C$1.32 on Wednesday. Treasury Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of $146.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

