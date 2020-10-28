Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ABM Industries by 83.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,117. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABM. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

