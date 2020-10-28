Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,695,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

