Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,688 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 179.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 123,307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 958.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after buying an additional 809,147 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 654,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 563,096 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,665,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,733,000 after buying an additional 478,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

KSS opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

