Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $676,000 in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.76. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $493,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,481,075.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,255.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.