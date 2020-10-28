Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

