Vystar Corp. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Vystar Corp. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 56,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,072,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VYST opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Vystar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Vystar

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. The company owns a technology to produce Vytex NRL, which reduces antigenic protein in natural rubber latex products to virtually undetectable levels in liquid NRL and finished latex products.

