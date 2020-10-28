First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 26,700.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCEF stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

