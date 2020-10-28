University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Short Interest Up 26,200.0% in October

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 26,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

UNIB stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. University Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Get University Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered University Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.