$91.99 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $91.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $82.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $360.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $360.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $402.87 million, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $410.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,382 shares of company stock worth $5,520,908. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 253.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 40.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

