Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TPK. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travis Perkins to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,119.50 ($14.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -957.08. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,152.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,124.54.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,239 ($16.19) per share, with a total value of £780.57 ($1,019.82). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,496.51 ($4,568.21). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 633 shares of company stock worth $707,779.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

