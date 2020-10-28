Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.40 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.17 ($8.43).

Get Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.37 ($6.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.21. Schaeffler AG has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.