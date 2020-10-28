XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

XOMA stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. XOMA has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $263.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 21,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $409,722.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 220,689 shares of company stock worth $4,113,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

