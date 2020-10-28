Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

ASO opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

