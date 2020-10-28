Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASO. Guggenheim started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of ASO opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

