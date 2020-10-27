SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $115.02 on Monday. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SAP by 68.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $24,975,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

