SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $115.02 on Monday. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after acquiring an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after buying an additional 223,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

