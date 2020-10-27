SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.25.
SAP stock opened at $115.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.68.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,416 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after acquiring an additional 209,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 205,535 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,975,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
