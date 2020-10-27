SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $115.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,416 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after acquiring an additional 209,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 205,535 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,975,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.