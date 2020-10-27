Conning Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,494.32.

AMZN opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,171.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,866.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

