Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,171.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,866.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,494.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

