Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,494.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,171.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2,866.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

