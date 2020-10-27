Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,171.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,866.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,494.32.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.