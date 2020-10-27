Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,171.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,866.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,494.32.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
