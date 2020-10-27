First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 12,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,494.32.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,171.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2,866.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

